Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During Friday’s briefing Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 8 cases in the county. There are 49 active cases in the county.
There are three people hospitalized in the county. There are no patients in intensive care. County Executive McCoy continues to remind people to get tested. Testing is free for New York residents. There were no new deaths to report in the county.
He encourages the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing when they are around others to continue to slow the spread.
