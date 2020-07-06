Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his briefing Monday, Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported a total of 47 active cases of the coronavirus in the county, up four people since Sunday.

There have been 1,948 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date. There are 223 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 9.4, down from 9.8 yesterday.

So far, 5,869 individuals have completed quarantine, with 1,901 of them having tested positive and recovered.

There are currently two individuals hospitalized and the hospitalization is 0.10%, unchanged from yesterday. There were no new hospitalizations overnight and no one is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There have been no new deaths reported since June 24, keeping the death toll for Albany County at 121 since the outbreak began.

Below is this week’s schedule for Albany County’s walk-up COVID-19 mobile testing sites. Testing is done by appointment. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

• Wednesday – 8:30am – 10:30am

• Friday – 8:30am – 10:30am

Tuesday, July 7, 9am – 11am

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

LATEST STORIES