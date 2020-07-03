Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy reported an additional 4 coronavirus cases Friday morning. There are 32 active cases of the virus in the county.

There have been 1,919 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date. There are 205 people under mandatory quarantine.

The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 5.8 up slightly from 5.4 Thursday. A total of 5,808 individuals have completed quarantine, 1,887 of them tested positive and recovered.

There are currently three people hospitalized and the hospitalization rate is 0.15%, down from 0.26% Thursday. There were no new hospitalizations overnight and there is still one person in the Intensive Care Unit.

The death toll for Albany County stands at 121 since the outbreak began.

