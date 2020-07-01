Albany County coronavirus update

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in six coronavirus cases since Tuesday morning, the county now has 31 active cases.

There are 197 people under mandatory quarantine, five people are hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.

The death toll for the county stands at 121. There have been no new deaths since last Wednesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG