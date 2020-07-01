Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported an increase in six coronavirus cases since Tuesday morning, the county now has 31 active cases.
There are 197 people under mandatory quarantine, five people are hospitalized and one person is in intensive care.
The death toll for the county stands at 121. There have been no new deaths since last Wednesday.
