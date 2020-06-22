Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional eight coronavirus cases in the county.

The total number of confirmed cases is 1,864. There are 145 people under a mandatory quarantine. There are seven people hospitalized in the county and there were no new deaths to report.

“At the same time that the Capital Region is approaching Phase 4 of reopening the economy with tens of thousands of jobs in higher education, entertainment and more able to come back online, public health experts are already seeing states getting hit with a second wave of COVID-19. As businesses in places like Florida and Arizona voluntarily shutdown, families here are finally heading back to work,” said County Executive McCoy. “The only way we’re going to continue our forward momentum is if we continue to be cautious, wear masks and social distance while we return to a level of normalcy.”

If you’d like to get tested the following sites will be open this week in Albany County:

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

• Wednesday – 8:30am – 10:30am

• Friday – 8:30am – 10:30am

Rotating Locations & Dates for the Week of June 22:

• Tuesday, June 23, 9am – 11am

Watervliet Health Center, 1804 Second Ave, Watervliet

• Thursday, June 25, 9am – 1pm

Times Union Center, 51 South Pearl Street, Albany

