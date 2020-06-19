Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily briefing, Albany County executive Dan McCoy reported an additional 6 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 1,847.
He said there were no new deaths and no new hospitalizations to report.
In the county there are six people in the hospital and one person was moved to intensive care. He said the county is reporting its lowest hospitalization rate yet at .32 percent.
