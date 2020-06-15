Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily briefing Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the numbers are staying steady in the county, reporting only one new coronavirus case since Sunday’s briefing.

The county now has 1,828 confirmed positive cases of the virus. He reported one more death, a woman in her 80s passed away Sunday night, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 119.

McCoy said he will be sending a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting him to allow youth sports to begin on July 1.

