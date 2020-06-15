ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During his daily briefing Monday, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the numbers are staying steady in the county, reporting only one new coronavirus case since Sunday’s briefing.
The county now has 1,828 confirmed positive cases of the virus. He reported one more death, a woman in her 80s passed away Sunday night, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 119.
McCoy said he will be sending a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo requesting him to allow youth sports to begin on July 1.
LATEST STORIES
- Sheriff’s Office investigation yields drug bust in Albany
- Neighborhood Zoom meetings planned to improve walkability and cycling in Albany
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- As regions enter Phase Three, Cuomo says gatherings of up to 25 people allowed
- Albany County coronavirus update