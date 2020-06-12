Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported out of the 78 protesters that were tested last Thursday, no one tested positive.

He said there are still about 6 tests that they are having trouble tracking down but so far those who were tested did not have the coronavirus.

McCoy reported one additional death related to the virus, a woman in her 90s.

The death toll in the county stands at 118. The number of confirmed positive cases in the county continues to rise in small amounts. As of Friday morning there were 1,819 confirmed cases, up 6 since Thursday.

A total of 1,567 people who once tested positive have now recovered from the virus.

There are 458 people under mandatory quarantine and 5 under a precautionary quarantine.

LATEST STORIES