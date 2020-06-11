Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In his daily briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said bars and restaurants can sell alcohol in its makeshift dining areas outside the premises as long as they submit a temporary alteration diagram to the New York State Liquor Authority.

Here’s the guidance according to the SLA:

Any licensee that expands its premises pursuant to the immediately foregoing paragraph shall, within 5 business days of doing, so submit an updated diagram to the SLA at temporaryalterations@sla.ny.gov – please include your license serial number in the subject line. Failure to do so shall subject a licensee to disciplinary charges for illegal extension of premises.

One woman in her 80s died overnight in the county from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 117.

He said there are 1,813 positive cases of the coronavirus in the county, up four people since Wednesday. There are 469 people under a mandatory quarantine and 5 under a precautionary quarantine.

He said they still have yet to receive the test results from the 78 protesters who were tested for the virus last Thursday.