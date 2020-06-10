Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the latest coronavirus briefing, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional death, a woman in her 70’s with underlying health conditions.

He said she was a patient in the intensive care unit, but unfortunately passed away overnight. The death toll in the county is now 116. For the first time since the outbreak, there is no one in intensive care.

McCoy said in the county there are 1,809 positive cases of the coronavirus, up 4 cases since Tuesday. There are 531 under mandatory quarantine and 5 under a precautionary quarantine.

McCoy said the results for the 78 protesters who got tested last week have yet to come in. Another round of protester testing took place Wednesday morning at the at the Capital South Campus Center at 20 Warren Street.