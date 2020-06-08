Albany County coronavirus update

Breaking News
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County provided an update on the coronavirus numbers Monday morning.

There were no new deaths overnight leaving the county’s death toll at 115. There are 1,799 positive cases of the virus, an increase in 7 cases since Sunday. There are 558 people under mandatory quarantine and 6 under precautionary quarantine.

There are 13 people hospitalized in the county.

County officials are encouraging anyone who attended a protest or demonstration to get tested. There will free testing available to those without insurance at the Capital South Campus site Wednesday June 10.

 Wednesday, June 10, 9am – 11am

Capital South Campus, 20 Warren St, Albany

