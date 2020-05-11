Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy reported an additional two deaths at the county-run Shaker Place nursing home during Mondays coronavirus briefing.

He said a female and male in their 70s with underlying health conditions passed. The total number of deaths in the county linked to the virus is now 61.

On Monday morning there were 1,363 positive cases in Albany County, up 18 from Sunday. There were 847 under mandatory quarantine, down 124 from Sunday and 15 people remain under a precautionary quarantine.

There are 30 adults hospitalized and seven are in intensive care.

LATEST STORIES

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites