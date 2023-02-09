ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two catastrophic earthquakes has left a wake of destruction in Turkey and Syria. According to the AP, more than 19,800 people have died, and the death toll is still on the rise. International governments and relief organizations have responded by sending financial aid and emergency supplies, and rescue teams from around the globe are providing assistance.

In the Capital Region, the Albany Community Center is collecting donations for the victims of the earthquakes. Urgent items needed are blankets, diapers, baby formula, boots, women’s hygiene products, winter coats, winter clothes, winter gloves, winter hats, and winter scarves. All donations should be new or in “like new” condition.

Donations can be dropped off between 12 and 5 p.m. at the Albany Community Center at 460 Aiken Ave in Rensselaer. The last day for donations is February 17. The Albany Community Center also suggests placing small notes inside the donations to help give victims hope. Online donations can also be made at this link.