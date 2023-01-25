Wine from the Guadalupe Valley and seafood from Ensenada will be featured at the Baja Wine and Shellfish Fest. (Courtesy: Baja Shellfish Farms)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival will be back in person in 2023. The three-day festival will kick off on Thursday with the Mayor’s opening celebration at 5:30 p.m. at Albany City Hall. The festival will be held in support of the arts and proceeds will go to several local art organizations. Those looking to participate can purchase their tickets online.

After the Mayor’s opening celebration, the Grand Tastings and Seminars will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Albany Capital Center and once again on Saturday at noon. Local restaurants and chefs will be on hand to offer a variety of culinary samples.

The festival will round out with the Casino Royale Grand Gala Reception and five-course dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Albany Capital Center. Regional chefs including Ric Orlando, Yono Purnomo, and Jamie Ortiz, among others, will be on hand to prepare the five-course dinner.

According to a spokesperson for The Albany Chefs’ Food and Wine Festival, it has provided nearly $1.5M in sustainable funding for the support and preservation of the not-for-profit arts community in Albany.