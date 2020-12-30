Albany Capital Center hosts Farewell to 2020 parade to help non-profits in need

Albany, N.Y. (news)-Most holiday parades have been cancelled this year.

But the Albany Capital Center came up with a creative way to host one- online.

They call it the Farewell to 2020 parade.

The parade is the brainchild of Doug McClaine, General Manager of the Albany Capital Center.

Prior to Covd19 it was a main venue for non-profits to hold their benefits and galas.

“We have done everything we possibly can to raise every dollar possible some have worked some have not,” said Lizzie Hunter with the American Cancer Society.

And McClaine says that the needs do not go away with the pandemic.

“In fact they probably increase more to not have the funds for them we wanted to find a way that we could help even if it’s just a little bit,” he said.

To make up for all those cancelled fundraisers the Albany Capital Center partnered up with CDTA, Transfinder and participating sponsor to create a virtual parade with a purpose.

The pre-recorded video shown on Facebook and YouTube featured all the sponsors, their holiday messages and decorated holiday floats.

There are performances by Moriah Formica and Sawyer Fredricks as well as groups like the School of the Albany Berkshire Ballet.

Software and logistics company Transfinder even created a virtual parade route through the Capital Region that viewers could follow.

All the funds raised by sponsors and through online ticket sales are going to multiple non-profits in need.

“To still be able to interact with our clients and then in turn be able to give them some money and donations. And to let them to know that we are still thinking about them and they’re our partners and that’s what partners do.”

“And we are grateful to be a part of that opportunity. Between the dollars raised and the awareness raised it’s really making a huge difference,” added Hunter.

For more information on how you can help:

https://www.facebook.com/AlbanyCapCenter/