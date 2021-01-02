Albany and Rensselaer counties report record-high COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local county officials are seeing record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases on New Year’s day.

On Friday, Albany County officials are reporting 346 new COVID-19 cases. “This is easily the highest single day increase we’ve ever seen. The next highest day was 269 which happened on December 24th and that wasn’t even close to today,” says Albany County Executive Dan McCoy.

Rensselaer County is reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day. Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas says the rise of positive cases stems from holiday gatherings and travel. “This week I had the opportunity to talk to some people [about positive cases] and it’s definitely people that have been together at Christmas time and somebody in the group had it. I don’t believe they’re asymptomatic — they do have symptoms but they’re not taking their symptoms seriously. They may think they just have a headache, but it turns out they have COVID,” says Wachunas.

Warren County officials are reporting 44 new cases overnight. 44 is not the highest number of cases the county has seen, however, Friday marks the highest number of hospitalizations the county has seen. The current number of hospitalizations stands at 11. “That more than doubled our hospital number in a span of a day. These aren’t old people, that’s the one faulty we keep hearing that it’s old people, sick people…no it’s not. We had a 40-year-old woman pass away the other day. There’s plenty of people in their 30’s and 40’s who are getting very sick and winding up in the hospital,” says Don Lehman, Director of Public Affairs for Warren County.

Health officials believe we will continue to see a surge of COVID-19 cases within the next few days or possibly weeks.