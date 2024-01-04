NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is launching an investigation into the civilian death on I-87 on Wednesday. The civilian, Rakim A. Tillery, 35, was involved in a shooting on Hudson Avenue in Albany earlier in the day.

According to Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins, Tillery shot a victim in Albany at around 1 p.m. He then fled the scene, driving southbound on I-87.

State Police were notified and located the vehicle on the highway in Ramapo. Tillery fired a gun at the troopers, who returned fire. Tillery was struck and killed. A gun was recovered at the scene.

The OSI is required to assess all incidents where a law enforcement officer may have caused the death of a person.