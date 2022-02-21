MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Multiple ice and water rescues on the Great Sacandaga Lake are prompting more calls to be cautious when going out onto the ice. First responders were called to five separate calls Saturday alone, many of which happening while many were on the lake for a fishing tournament.

First responders from several local, county and state agencies were on standby in Mayfield Saturday during the tournament, ready to respond to any potential emergencies.

“It’s always a little bit of organized chaos. We plan for this well in advance, the agencies around here are phenomenal,” said Lieutenant Matt Clemens from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police.

Incidents on Saturday included snowmobilers and UTV’s going through the ice. A victim was also hospitalized after having to be rescued after falling into the frigid water.

The mild and rainy weather last week caused pressure ridges in different areas of the lake, hazards that were identified by first responders the day before the tournament.

“That night we had a little bit of cold weather, things froze up. The following day we had some snow during the actual event, which actually didn’t really work out, because it covered everything up, a lot of the hazards,” Clemens explained.

With more mild weather expected the next few days, if you are planning on heading onto the ice, use caution and come prepared.

“You don’t know where the thin ice is unfortunately. If you are going to venture out, bring appropriate gear, some sort of floatation device, ice picks,” said Clemens.

If you do fall in, there are steps you can take to self-rescue. While difficult, officials say once you’re in the water it’s important to stay calm.

“Best thing you can do, especially if you’ve got those ice picks, is to try to get those ice picks dug into the ice, kick your legs like you’re swimming, get your body as vertical as possible, and using those ice picks, try to get as far as you can out onto the ice,” said Steven Santa Maria, the director of Fulton County Emergency Management.

Santa Maria explains that once out of the ice, it’s important to roll away from the hole in the direction you came from.

If you’re on the lake and notice any hazardous conditions, the county is urging everyone to report those in the Send It app, a tool Santa Maria says is a great resource in staying safe while out on the lake.

Clemens and Santa Maria both commended the work of local agencies that helped respond to the number of calls this weekend and ensuring everyone was able to get off the ice.