After recovering from COVID-19, Albany woman donates plasma to help others

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma for the treatment of the coronavirus. Chelsea Leeder wanted to give back after contracting the virus herself.

During the pandemic, the American Red Cross has been asking people who have fully recovered from the virus to donate their plasma.

Albany District Manager Sonja Ronovech says once you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease.

“Now there is still a lot of debate about how affective the plasma is but during the pandemic they have seen some great success” said Ronovech.

Convalescent refers to anyone recovering from a disease. Plasma is the yellow, liquid part of blood that contains antibodies.

Leeder stopped at the Albany Red Cross on Monday to donate her plasma. She is a little squeamish when it comes to needles, but she knows her plasma is special.

Back in March she was working abroad in Europe. After she came home she wasn’t feeling herself.

“When I got back I was feeling a little crummy and normally I wouldn’t of thought of anything. But I had just been in the United Kingdom and their outbreak just began,” said she.

So after talking with her doctor, Leeder went to Albany Med to get tested for the virus. She got her test results back within a couple of days.

“So I ended up testing positive for COVID-19,” said she.

She has now donated her plasma three times since recovering. Leeder says she feels lucky that she only had mild symptoms. She believes donating her plasma is a way she can pay it forward.

“Even after things are back to normal I want to keep donating blood. I want to help out people who need it. It’s such a a small inconvenience for me that I might as well do it,” said she.

“Our facility has distributed about 32,000 units of plasma since the pandemic has started. This is the total number of convalescent plasma products the Red Cross has distributed to hospitals nationwide to date. So the plasma has been used to try and help boost their immunity,” said Ronovech.

Leeder says it makes her feel really good that her plasma is out there in the world helping people.

The American Red Cross says it is very easy to donate.

