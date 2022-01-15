After nearly two years, New York’s eviction moratorium ends

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A measure in place since the beginning of the pandemic to protect tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 has ended. Saturday marks the end of New York’s eviction moratorium, which blocked landlords from evicting a tenant if they provided paperwork showing the pandemic impacted their ability to pay rent.

The end of the eviction moratorium means thousands in the Capital Region will have to pay back rent or face eviction.

Advocates gathered in Albany on Tuesday calling for fair housing rights, temporarily blocking off Washington Avenue near the Capitol. Protesters said they weren’t necessarily gathered because of the end of the moratorium, but to bring awareness to the rising cost of rent impacting New Yorkers statewide.

The same day, Governor Hochul said she is working with the state legislature and potentially seeking federal assistance to help landlords and tenants to address the issue after the moratorium is over.

“And what we want to do is let people know that, that is concluding very shortly. I’m having conversations with the legislature on what to do with this issue,” the governor said.

If you are facing housing insecurity, you can seek solutions through places like the Legal Aid Society and Department of Social Services, however, you will need some important pieces of documentation.

“What’s your address, what’s the rent, what’s the amount of back rent that is owed?” Liz Hitt, the Director of Homeless and Travelers Aid Society explained.