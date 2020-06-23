After alleged assault with a metal pipe, Westerlo man charged with felony

WESTERLO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police out of New Scotland arrested Frank Bryant, 50, of Westerlo on Saturday for reportedly assaulting someone with a metal pipe after an argument at Price Chopper.

A police investigation determined that members of Bryant’s had a verbal altercation with the victim at the Glenmont grocery store. Later, Bryant and the victim had a physical altercation, and Bryant landed multiple blows with a metal pipe.

Troopers responded at about 2:52 p.m. to a report of a fight in progress in the area of State Route 32 and County Route 404 in Westerlo. Bryant had already left the scene when police arrived to find the male victim laying in the street with visible injuries.

He was sent in an ambulance to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Bryant was located at his home shortly thereafter, where he was taken into custody on first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal weapon possession charges. According to state sentencing guidelines, these charges are worth about 25 years in prison if he’s convicted.

