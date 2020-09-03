Adult and teen arrested for Wednesday night shots fired

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Police say two people were arrested and charged in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred Wednesday night on First Street.

Police say Jaiquan Allah, 23, of Albany fired several times at a group of people on the 500 block of First Street between Quail and Ontario Streets. They say Allah shot from a vehicle, and that no injuries were reported.

Police say their investigation also led them to apprehend a 15-year-old girl who tried to ditch a backpack that had a loaded .40 caliber handgun while running from them. Police say they found her at around 11 a.m. on Thursday at Woodlawn and Grove Avenues.

Police say they learned that the handgun had been reported stolen in July 2016 in South Carolina.

Because of her age, her identity will be withheld. Police did not release any information about a possible connections between her and Allah.

Allah was charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

State sentencing guidelines suggest these charges could be potentially worth up to 22 years.

The unidentified minor was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

For an adult with these charges, a conviction could be worth as much as 19 years.

