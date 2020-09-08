Adirondack Council releases ‘State of the Park’ report

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Council released the State of the Park report for 2020 to 2021, subtitled “Landscape of Hope.” The subtitle represents a nod to the park’s position as a popular refuge during the pandemic.

As the popularity of the park rose among casual outdoor enthusiasts during the pandemic, overuse and poor environmental standards also became a recurring issue—not just in the High Peaks of Adirondack Park, but in green spaces throughout the state and country.

“The trails and campsites are again filled with people looking for a safe place to recreate and get some exercise,” said Adirondack Council Executive Director William C. Janeway. “Search and rescue missions are up among the forest rangers over this time last year. Sadly, so is the amount of human waste and trash. All of this is happening while the Canadian border is closed, so the number of Americans in the Adirondacks is way up over past years, perhaps as much as 30 or 40%.”

The report says the state is getting the ball rolling to address the overuse of trails and campsites in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. The report also devotes much of its 28 pages to pending sale of the 36,000-acre Whitney Estate in Long Lake, Hamilton County.

Take a look at the full report below:

