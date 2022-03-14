COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department announced Monday afternoon that they are operating alongside Colonie EMS and the West Albany Fire Department at a Hazardous Materials Incident on Exchange Street. Officials have said the incident took place at the former Tobin plant, at 76 Exchange Street.

Many people reported chemical smells after the incident, and some reportedly vomited from chemical exposure. Fire Department officials recommend that if you live in the area, you stay indoors and keep windows closed.

According to Colonie Deputy Fire Coordinator Mike Romano, around the time the chemical smells were reported, Jackson Demolition, who is tearing down the former Tobin plant, reported a chemical leak. Romano said the company thought all the lines in an old refrigerator had been drained, but when the crew was tearing it apart, ammonia came out.

Romano said it looks like the leak has since been stopped. One person was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle but they are okay. ENCON has arrived to assess the situation and then come up with a plan and see if any ammonia is left. The shelter in place is still in effect. Crews are also monitoring winds.

There are numerous road closures in the Exchange Street area. Colonie Police officers have advised the public to avoid that area for the time being.

This is a developing situation, and more details will be provided as they become available. Stick with NEWS10 on-air and online for updates.