ACSO: Albany man arrested with Privately Made gun

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, an Albany man was arrested with a loaded gun. The gun was allegedly a Privately Made Firearm also known as a ghost gun.

On Tuesday, January 4, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a black sedan in Albany. During the traffic stop, it was revealed that the operator, Jakil D. Paul, 24, of Albany, was operating the vehicle with a suspended New York State Driver’s License.

It was also revealed that Paul was allegedly in possession of a loaded 9mm Privately Made Firearm (Ghost Gun) and with no right to possess said firearm.

Charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree

Paul was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility as a pre-arraigned detainee, and will be arraigned in Albany City Court on January 5, at 9:00 a.m.