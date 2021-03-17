A year of loss and lessons for restaurant industry

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restaurants were one of the hardest hit industries when it comes to COVID-19 closures. A year ago on March 17, many restaurants were forced to shut down or go to take-out.

It’s been a year of loss, and a year of lessons. But restaurant owners said one thing that COVID hasn’t affected is their ability to serve good food, drinks and keep customers coming back.

Two restaurant owners are celebrating milestones this year in a different way. Dominick Purnomo is the owner of DP An American Brasserie, and Yono’s Restaurant. Fifteen years ago on March 17, 2006 Dominick opened DP Brasserie. Purnomo said this anniversary stands out from the rest.

“I never thought in a million years, we would still be here 52 weeks later,” said he.

Purnomo says this past year has been all about rolling with the punches.

“Whether it’s the economy, jobs, or business, we never saw this coming,” said Purnomo.

Jaime Ortiz is the owner of Toro Cantina in Albany. They opened up last March, on the day when restaurants were forced to shut down or go to take-out. Ortiz said opening on that day was a challenge he was willing to take.

“At first glance it was a really bad hand dealt to us, but actually it’s been a blessing. We have been very fortunate, and we have had a lot of outpouring from the community,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz says this past year has taught him how to adapt and make changes he never thought he could.

“I have learned to operate leaner, and be more efficient. It’s good to make menu cuts, that you were afraid to make before the pandemic,” said he.

Jaime and Dominick said they are looking forward to the day when they can have 100% capacity back into their restaurants. But when it comes to this past year, they both agree it has made them stronger.