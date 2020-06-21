A warm and sunny Father’s Day spent in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a beautiful day in the Capital Region to spend some time with dad on Father’s Day. Many families across the Capital Region celebrated their father’s COVID-19 style.

Jim and Jack Driggs enjoyed the nice weather with a father and son golf outing.



“We try to play as much as we possibly can. Obviously with today being Father’s Day, it has really become a tradition for Jack and myself to go play,” said Jim Driggs.

Even though Father’s Day might look a little different this year because of the pandemic, Jack says he is happy to be back on the golf course. Jack says he not only loves playing golf but being able to spend time with his dad.

“Well he helps me with a lot of stuff and we do a lot of stuff together so thats probably my favorite thing about him,” said Jack Driggs.

The Anderson family took advantage of the warm weather with a family bike ride to honor their dad and grandpa.

“We have been going out and doing bike rides with their pop. We are also trying to do an outdoor barbecue later today. It is really important to still stay safe but also connect with family,” said Eric Anderson.

Jeff Anderson says he is happy to be able to spend more time with his son and grandkids again.

“I’m just glad I could be out here and still be able to do this type of stuff with them. I am happy to be included and it is really special,” said Jeff Anderson.

The Phillips family spent their Father’s Day playing baseball outside with their dad. Jon Phillips says this was the first day in a very long time he could take off work. Phillips say he dedicated the day to spending time with his kids.

“I own a hardware store in the Capital Region and this is actually my first day off since February. So we kind of agreed Father’s Day would be an appropriate day that I would totally disconnect and just enjoy the kids,” said Phillips.

Phillips says being a father of five is his greatest achievement. He has enjoyed watching them all grow up over thee years.

“I think it means so much just watching all the moments they have. I have loved just watching them mature through each stage,” said Philipps.

The Phillips family says they want every dad to not only feel special today, but everyday!

