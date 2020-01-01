A thousand brave the cold waters of Lake George for this year polar plunge

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y.(NEWS10)–For many this is a tradition, to wake up on New Year’s Day, drive to Lake George and jump in the lake.



Jen, Mike and Tony have made the plunge a yearly event.

Other came up from Long Island to run into the near-freezing water, while their families look on.

The Nelson and Hodun families from Riverhead Long Island came to Lake George for the experience.

For some this is their first experience with a polar plunge. Allie Gleaton moved to New York, from California, five years ago to attend the University at Albany. This was her first experience with the cold waters of Lake George.

Allie Gleaton prepares herself Wednesday for her dip into Lake George

A thousand people, in two groups, line up along the shore waiting for the countdown.

Out in the water the Lake George Fire Department waits in their drysuits. Life guards on shore make sure no one stays in to long.