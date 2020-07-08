A dead body reported in Montgomery County Tuesday

FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10)–New York State police have confirmed the body of a 79-year old male was found in Schoharie Creek nearby to Power House Rd. in the town of Florida, Tuesday.
No foul play is suspected at this time. State police will have more information tomorrow, after an autopsy.
