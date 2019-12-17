A Christmas Tree Story: Ioka Valley Farm

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) – For four generations, Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock, Massachusetts has strived to be a place to make memories.

Robert and Dorothy Leab bought the rundown farm in 1936 and turned it into a successful dairy farm.

Their son Don took over the farm in 1966 and helped expand the property with his wife. In 1986, they planted their first Christmas trees.

According to them, the trees were their retirement plan.

Now, the family sells about 1,200 trees every season.