Hi Jaime. I had a real dilemma over the weekend and I’m wondering what others would have done. I can tell you my husband got very upset with me for what I did. Here’s what happened. I love to go to yard sales, garage sales, estate sales, you know what I mean. My husband is not a fan so I usually go alone or with friends. This past Saturday I saw that there was a yard sale two neighborhoods over from where I live. I went over and was looking around but didn’t see anything worth buying. I also happened to be the only one there at the time which is odd because usually garage sales are very popular where I live. Anyway, I was about to leave without buying anything and then I saw a sign behind the woman selling the stuff that said all the proceeds were going to her grandchild’s cancer treatments. So of course I started looking back around and bought a really ugly lamp that she was selling for $20. I gave her $40 for it, and she took it. I brought the lamp home and explained to my husband and he was so angry. He said it was all probably a scam. I don’t think so…at least I hope not. What would you have done in that situation? I can’t wait to hear. Thanks Jaime ~ Helen

Well, I’m with Helen all the way. I probably would have given her $50. And if the woman was scamming, well that’s on her. At least I would know I had done the right thing. That’s my take anyway.

