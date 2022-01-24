98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Should moms put pressure on others to help their kids?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Danielle and it’s about girl scout cookies. Here’s the email:

Hi Jaime. I want to start by saying that I love my niece, and want to support her in any way I can so when she became a Girl Scout I gladly purchased a few boxes of cookies, even though I have no control over them and know they will sabotage my diet. But apparently that wasn’t enough for my sister. Seems she’s dead set on my niece selling the most boxes so she is now trying to get me to help her sell cookies to all my friends and my office. I just started at this job a few months ago and don’t feel comfortable asking people to buy cookies so I told her no, but won’t stop bugging me about it. She is now saying I’m a bad aunt and telling my niece it’s my fault she’s falling behind in sales. What do you think I should do? Am i wrong for not helping my niece more? Thanks for your help ~ Danielle

Well I think Danielle’s sister is being unkind. Of course, we all want to help our family, but if Danielle feels uncomfortable because she doesn’t really know her coworkers yet, I say her sister should understand that. Although here, we have several girl scout sheets that go around the office. Hopefully Danielle’s sister will stop being unkind and hopefully Danielle’s niece knows that her aunt is a good person.

