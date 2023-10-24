ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma comes from Annabelle, and it is about embarrassing your children. She writes:

Hi Jaime this is Annabelle and my dilemma has to do with me and my daughter. So her homecoming game is this coming Friday night, and I am not only an alumnus of the same high school but a former cheerleader. She is not a cheerleader but does attend games with her friends. So she asked me last night if I could skip homecoming this year because she’s going to be with all of her friends and doesn’t want me to embarrass her like I did last year which I had no idea I had done. I always paint my face for the game like I did in high school, and she was embarrassed by that. I’m not the only mom that does it, a few friends of mine from high school always get together for the game and paint our faces. I haven’t missed many games over the years and don’t want to miss this Friday, so what should I do? I don’t feel like I should have to miss out because she’s embarrassed by me, but my husband thinks we should skip it and just go out to dinner. What do you think? Thanks. Annabelle

Jamie's Response: I think Annabelle should go to the game and have fun with her friends. It's a rite of passage for our parents to embarrass us. And for the record, I think Annabelle's daughter should love that her mom still gets into the game instead of being embarrassed by her. Sometimes it's important to show kids that even though we're adults, we still know how to cut loose a bit. That's my take anyway.