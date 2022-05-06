ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Dave and it’s about dieting. Here’s his email:

Hi Jaime. At the beginning of the year, my wife and I decided that we were going to eat healthy and try to lose some weight in the process. Kind of like a New Year’s resolution but we didn’t want to call it that because they usually fail. We thought if we did it together we’d have a better shot at success. So far we’ve done okay. But about two weeks ago, my wife found out that she’s pregnant. We’re thrilled. But now that she’s pregnant, all bets are off on what she’s going to eat. She even said as much. BUT she still wants ME to stick to the “diet” because just because she’s pregnant doesn’t mean I should go back to old habits. I think this whole diet healthy eating thing should be put on hold until after the baby is born. I think I should be able to eat what I want just like she can for the next six or seven months. Who do you think is right, me or her? Help me out with this so I can eat what I want again. Thanks. ~ Dave

I love this dilemma I completely understand it because most of the time when I’m dieting or trying to eat healthier, I’ll look for any excuse to go back to old habits. But I try to fight that urge. And I think Dave should too. I think he should try to stick to the healthy eating and then he can help get his wife on board after the baby is born. That’s my take anyway.

