Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kenny and it’s about getting a massage. Here’s his email:
Good morning Jaime,
I’m emailing you this morning because I have to get your opinion on something. So I have a bad neck and started going to massage therapy on a regular basis. It feels great, and unbeknownst to me, I’m a moaner, and I moan when it feels really good. Well apparently, that’s a no-no and you’re not supposed to moan even if you have a male massage therapist. I found out after one of the therapists asked me to moan a little quieter.
When I came home and told my wife she told me you are never to moan out loud in pleasure at a massage therapy place. I had no idea.
My question is, why? If I’m paying for it and it feels good to let out a moan, shouldn’t I be allowed too? What do you think?Thanks,
Kenny
This is so interesting. I also have a bad back and have had many massages. I’ve never been told its bad form to make a sound. Sometimes it just happens naturally. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it.
What do you think? I’m with Kenny on this one. Let me know how you feel on the TRY Facebook page.