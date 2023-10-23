Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Kenny and it’s about getting a massage. Here’s his email:

Good morning Jaime,

I’m emailing you this morning because I have to get your opinion on something. So I have a bad neck and started going to massage therapy on a regular basis. It feels great, and unbeknownst to me, I’m a moaner, and I moan when it feels really good. Well apparently, that’s a no-no and you’re not supposed to moan even if you have a male massage therapist. I found out after one of the therapists asked me to moan a little quieter.

When I came home and told my wife she told me you are never to moan out loud in pleasure at a massage therapy place. I had no idea.

My question is, why? If I’m paying for it and it feels good to let out a moan, shouldn’t I be allowed too? What do you think?

Thanks,

Kenny