Today's 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Jason and it's about dealing with his ex. Here's his email.

Hi Jaime. I need some advice on how to handle my ex-wife. We divorced a little over a year ago, and she got the house. Since then, though, she hasn’t been shy about calling me when something needs to be repaired. If it’s something urgent, like a safety issue, I have no problem doing things. Our kids spend a good deal of time there, after all. Lately, though, I’ve been getting calls about loose cabinet doors and stuff like that. I was helpful at first, but enough is enough. I was thinking about sending her billing estimates before agreeing to do any work or buy any supplies that would be cheaper than your average handyman service, but enough to make a point. Is that more trouble than it’s worth, or should I just tell her to be a big girl and handle it herself? I don’t want to be her handyman. There’s a reason we got divorced. Thanks for the help. Jason

Well, I don't think Jason should even say yes anymore to the requests. It was nice of him to fix the other stuff, but when it comes to the minor issues we all have with our homes, it's up to her to now get a handyman. That's my take anyway, what about you?