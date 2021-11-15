98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: Does sausage belong in stuffing (or dressing)?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — I love this 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma because we’ve had this discussion for years with friends. Here’s the email I received:

Hi Jaime,

With Thanksgiving right around the corner and knowing that this year, we can get together with friends and family again, I’m planning a dinner for about seven people. I make a stuffing recipe that has been passed down from my grandmother to my mother and now to me. And it contains sausage. Sweet sausage. And if I don’t say so myself, I think the stuffing (or dressing as some call it) is incredible.

Well, I had one friend who is coming over offer to make the stuffing, but I said no thank you because of this family recipe. She said she was sorry, but that sausage does not belong in stuffing. I immediately responded with all the reasons it does, like the flavor, most importantly, but she shot me down.

She thinks more people will enjoy the stuffing without the sausage. I say no way!

So what do you think? Does sausage belong in stuffing? I’m hoping your listeners can prove that I’m right.

Thanks Jaime! Love the Christmas music.

~ Tara

This is funny. I have this conversation with friends almost every year. The recipe I use for stuffing also contains sweet sausage. Not a lot, but enough to flavor it. And I’ve had friends tell me I was crazy for adding it in. But that’s how I’ve always known stuffing to be, so I say absolutely yes to sausage in stuffing.

What about you? Are you with Tara or her friends who say no way? Let me know on the TRY Facebook page.

