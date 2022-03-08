ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Megan. This is interesting. Here’s her email:

Hi Jaime. Here’s my situation. My husband has started getting on to me for letting our dog lick the plates before they go into the dishwasher. It’s only on the really dirty plates that I know he’d enjoy. He gets a treat and I don’t have to rinse off the dishes before I load the dishwasher. I call it a win, and he calls it gross and disgusting. What do you think? Thanks Jaime ~ Megan

You know I get both sides of this situation. I have a dog and I’d be lying if I said that he hasn’t licked some of the plates before we wash them. But most of the time, we don’t do that. If you’re not a dog person, you would definitely think it’s disgusting, but if Megan and her husband have a dog, I’m not sure why he’s so upset. We let our dogs kiss our faces. Plus the dishwasher will sanitize those dishes. So I say let the dog lick the plates.

