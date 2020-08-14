9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ memorial canceled over COVID-19 concerns

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CNN Newsource) – The annual “Tribute in Light” event at the site of the World Trade Center is canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum decided to cancel the event because a large crew is required to create the twin beams of light, and organizers didn’t want to put them at risk.

The museum says it hopes to honor victims next year on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

LATEST STORIES