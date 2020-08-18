80% of Vermont inmates at Mississippi prison infected

TUTWILER, Miss. (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a private prison in Mississippi has now infected 80% of the Vermont inmates housed there and more test results are pending.

Interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says 176 Vermont inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 33 tested negative.

He says one inmate is hospitalized and the department is closely watching four inmates. He says most of the Vermont inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic and 119 are in medical recovery.

