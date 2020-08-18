80% of Vermont inmates at Mississippi prison infected

Top Stories

by: Lisa Rathke,

Posted: / Updated:
Prison bars

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

TUTWILER, Miss. (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a private prison in Mississippi has now infected 80% of the Vermont inmates housed there and more test results are pending.

Interim Vermont Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker says 176 Vermont inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi, tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 33 tested negative.

He says one inmate is hospitalized and the department is closely watching four inmates. He says most of the Vermont inmates who have tested positive are asymptomatic and 119 are in medical recovery.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga