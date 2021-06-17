77-year-old woman hit by car and killed

VALATIE, N.Y. (NEWS) – 77-year-old Joan Gaviga was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Church Street.

On June 14, at around 12 p.m., State police were waved down by good Samaritans who alerted them of a crash between a car and pedestrian. The Valatie Rescue Squad was dispatched to the scene and Gaviga was transported to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

Gaviga was later pronounced dead by the attending physician at Albany Medical Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

