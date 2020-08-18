70% of school districts plan in-person instruction, Gov. Baker says

A vacant classroom at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on March 6, 2020, remaining closed in the wake of the coronavirus. (AP / David Goldman)

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says about 70% of Massachusetts public school districts plan to bring children back to the classroom at least part-time this fall.

Baker said Tuesday those districts plan either a hybrid model or full in-person instruction. More than 370 districts have reported their fall plans to state education officials. He said he is encouraged by the numbers.

The governor has long made clear his desire for in-person learning, despite pushback from the state’s largest teachers unions that are encouraging remote-only learning for at least the start of the school year until school buildings can be made safe.

Schools around the country closed their doors because of the coronavirus. They continue to confront the dilemma of embracing online classes that leave behind many students who don’t have internet, computers, or parents with flexible work schedules.

LATEST STORIES