7-year-old boy critically injured in Saratoga Springs car crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs police say a 7-year-old boy was critically injured in a car accident on State Route 50, just south of Hutchins Road, on Wednesday.

At about 3:37 p.m., a northbound 1998 Honda Accord driven by Paul Pike, 28, of Corinth went off the east side of Route 50 and hit a telephone pole. Pike did not report any injuries, but his passengers—a 30-year-old man in the front seat, and the 7-year-old boy in the back—were not so lucky.

Both were sent to Albany Medical Center for head injuries, though police say the adult’s was not considered life-threatening. The child’s condition was listed as critical, as he suffered more significant head trauma.

Police say Pike was found to be impaired. He was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault, driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation, acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17, circumventing an interlock, and moving unsafely from a lane.

Pike’s charges include four felonies, and he could face 33 years if convicted.

LATEST STORIES