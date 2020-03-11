7 presumed coronavirus cases identified in Berkshire County Tuesday

OTIS, Mass. (WWLP) – In North Adams, two people, including the mayor, are in quarantine, and in Otis, the police chief said a resident tested positive for COVID19; bringing the total of cases in Berkshire County to seven.

Otis Police announced on Facebook a resident of the town has the coronavirus. They did not provide any further details about the identity of the person or how they came in contact with the virus.

“The first thing anybody asks is does anybody know who it is because they want to know if they came in contact,” said Bruce Taylor of Otis. “It’s that battle that you have between privacy for the person and community care I guess you could say.”

In addition to the case in Otis, a man in his 60s from Clarksburg has tested positive as well. It was also announced late Tuesday afternoon that the Mayor of North Adams and a city councilor have been quarantined.

City Councilor Jason LaForest tested for the coronavirus after noticing symptoms including dry cough and was ordered to be quarantined. As a precaution, Mayor Thomas Bernard entered quarantine after having contact with the city councilor.

Taylor added, “It shows up not just in isolated occurrence so you know it’s definitely got the ability to travel.”

It is unclear at this time how the Berkshire County cases came in contact with the virus.