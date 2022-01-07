$500,000 grant to benefit Upstate Agriculture Workforce Training Program

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, a worker pushes bins at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore. Amazon will spend more than $700 million to provide additional training to about one-third of its U.S. workforce. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Representative Antonio Delgado announced Friday a $500,000 workforce training grant for the SUNY College of Agriculture and Technology at Cobleskill. The funds will help students work in collaboration with large, multi-location agricultural equipment dealerships in New York State to develop and deliver an agricultural power machinery workforce training program.

“With ongoing labor shortages across the country, it is critical that we invest in upstate New Yorkers and give them the tools they need to succeed,” said Rep. Delgado. “This grant will develop a training program and provide community members and students with the skills and industry-accepted credentials necessary to gain full-time employment. I am proud to announce this funding and will keep pushing for programs and policies to grow New York’s workforce.”

The training program will offer industry-recognized credentials and certificates in agriculture equipment focused on hydraulics, electrical systems, air conditioning, safety, diesel engines and transmissions. “As SUNY Cobleskill continues to reinforce our role as a public, regional rural serving institution, our initiatives find a solid alignment with the changing dynamics of our agricultural economy and its workforce needs,” said SUNY Cobleskill President Dr. Marion Terenzio.

The funding was allocated in part through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture and Food Research Initiative.