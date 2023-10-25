ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we can expect a much warmer day than what we’ve been getting.

Local leaders talked about the new loitering ordinance that was passed by the Albany Common Council last week and how the police department plans to enforce the new rules. Meanwhile, after Saint Peter’s Hospital shared its assessment justifying the closure of the Burdett Birth Center, opposition is growing from the community and legislators on both sides of the aisle. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

Local leaders talked about the new loitering ordinance that was passed by the Albany Common Council last week and how the police department plans to enforce the new rules. The main reason for passing a new loitering ordinance was to expand what police can use as probable cause and improve public safety, said Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

After Saint Peter’s Hospital shared its assessment justifying the closure of the Burdett Birth Center, opposition is growing from the community and legislators on both sides of the aisle. And first responders continue voicing concerns about the timely transportation of laboring patients.

An arrest has been made in the Second Avenue barbershop homicide in Albany. Police made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Every November, the village of Lake George lights up to beckon the winter along. This year, those plans are expanding to a second day – and growing to encompass a new winter event coming to Charles R. Wood Park.

Amid the news that ShopRite is closing five stores in the Capital Region, many are wondering what supermarket chain is going to replace it — if any at all. One of those chains is Kroger, which has stores throughout the U.S. but none in New York.