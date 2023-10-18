ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy hump day! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, temperatures will trend milder with most reaching at least 60 degrees, except for the mountains.

The jury has voted in favor of the City of Saratoga Springs in the Darryl Mount wrongful death trial. Mount’s mother was seeking damages after she said her son’s death was the result of the police. Also, the Albany Common Council passed a loitering ordinance Monday night while many community organizers showed up to city hall to rally against the law. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

The Guilderland Board of Education will vote Tuesday night on a policy that would change the dress code to allow students to wear sports bras as tops during outdoor sports practices.

Equinox is changing its Thanksgiving dinner this year and not offering any meal deliveries.

The Capital Region is known to have its fair share of celebrity appearances. Whether it’s announced performances and events, film productions, or random sightings, you could have a chance to see a famous person around the Albany area.