Check out our website to see all the Capital Region election results. In other news, a landlord from Queensbury was arrested and is accused of trying to coerce revealing images from a potential tenant in exchange for a better leasing opportunity. Meanwhile, Chick-fil-A has proposed a new location in the city of Albany. The restaurant would be located at 944 Central Avenue. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

In the race for Saratoga Springs Mayor, Republican John Safford is declaring victory over incumbent Ron Kim. Safford told NEWS10 that homelessness is an issue he wishes to address and that he has the experience and the contacts to unify the city.

The City of Troy has a new mayor. Republican Carmella Mantello, who has served as the Troy City Council president for eight years, declared her victory over democratic candidate Nina Nichols.

Democrat candidate Gary McCarthy has announced his victory in the race for Schenectady Mayor. McCarthy was running for his fourth term against Republican candidate Matt Nelligan and Ed Varno, who was running on the Working Families party line.

A landlord from Queensbury was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of coercion. John Daly Jr., 58, is charged with third-degree coercion.

Chick-fil-A has proposed a new location in the city of Albany. The restaurant would be located at 944 Central Avenue.