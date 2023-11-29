ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A camel in a Geico commercial once asked about Wednesday, “Guess what day it is?” Happy hump day! According to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie, we have one cold day left until we move onto slightly better temperatures the rest of the week.

Price Chopper/Market 32 has finalized the purchase of the leases, store equipment, and fixtures of the five former ShopRite stores in the Capital Region. Several Capital Region ShopRites closed on Saturday, November 18, including locations in Albany, Colonie, Niskayuna, Slingerlands, and North Greenbush.

The 24-year-old involved in the fatal crash on I-87 on May 28, 2022, has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide. Vasu Laroiya of Iselin, New Jersey, faces eight-and-a-third to 25 years in state prison.

Pedestrian and cyclist safety on Central Avenue is in question, again, after a man was killed by a motorist on Monday. Local advocates have renewed calls for more safety measures along the route.

The Saratoga Springs City Council is one step closer to addressing the needs of its homeless population. The Saratoga Homeless Task Force voted to recommend a new low barrier homeless shelter.

Love Apple Farm, located at 1421 Route 9H in Ghent, is permanently closing after 54 years. The farm’s last day will be Thursday, November 30.