ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! With one more day until Turkey Day, Meteorologist Jill Szwed says the wintery mess we got last night will clear up today with drier weather coming through the weekend.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Central Avenue Tuesday evening. The crash took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Mountain View Avenue. Meanwhile, a person was found dead following a structure fire on Kickerville Lane in Long Lake. Police and firefighters were notified of the fire at around 4:27 a.m. on Monday. These stories, and more, are covered in your five things to know this Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Central Avenue Tuesday evening. The crash took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Central Avenue and Mountain View Avenue.

Tuesday was the first day of one of the busiest travel times of the year. The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday will be the busiest times to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

One person was found dead following a structure fire on Kickerville Lane in Long Lake. Police and firefighters were notified of the fire at around 4:27 a.m. on Monday.

A 20-year-old was arrested on Monday following a field investigation in the area of Ferry Street and Church Street. Police say the suspect, Keshawn Ward, attempted to flee from officers on a bicycle.

If you live in Upstate New York, Western Massachusetts, or Southern Vermont, you’re no stranger to tricky commutes or messy weather. Tuesday evening won’t bring us the worst weather we’ve ever seen, but the New York State Department of Transportation has its fleet ready as an all-important travel week is in full swing.